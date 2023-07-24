Billy Still passed away July 18, 2023 surrounded by loved ones and holding the hand of his beloved wife of 49 years Ann Still. He was born April 18,1953 in Jackson to Bill and Mary Lynn Still.
Billy was a husband, father, grandfather, pastor, storyteller, adventurer, mountain climber, ultramarathoner, rebel, sports fan, author, leader, troublemaker, dog lover, teacher, firefighter, outdoorsman, cyclist, raconteur, goofball, mentor, friend, missionary, intellectual and theologian. He was a man of many parts.
It does not matter if you knew him or not, he already loved you. If you were lucky enough to know him, you got the privilege of loving him back. You saw the example he set in the world, you got his advice and wisdom, and you knew that there was someone in your life who would drop everything to help you through your struggles and onto a pathway to peace. He was Christlike in a way that few men ever really are.
He graduated from Wingfield High School, Millsaps College, Asbury Theological Seminary and the Solstice MFA in Creative Writing Program.
He is survived by his wife Ann; his mother Mary Lynn; his children Chris, Joe and Sara; their spouses Melissa, Melissa and Dan; his five grandchildren, Charlie, Wesley, JT, Victoria and William; his sister Jennifer and her family; the congregations he served at First Methodist Church of Corinth, North Star UMC Nikiski, Alaska, Anchor Park UMC Anchorage, Alaska, St. Paul’s UMC Tucson, Ariz.; Finally, he is survived by the countless friends who he loved, helped and inspired all around the world.
Stories of his remarkable life can be found in his memoir The Jawbone of a Carnivore.
A funeral service will be at St. Paul’s UMC, 8051 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710 on Thursday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. A second service will be at Laurel First UMC at 420 N 5th Ave. on Sunday at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the following organizations.
Inn of Southern Arizona or John Dean Town, Liberia projects c/o St Paul's UMC,
8051 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 80710
Billy Still Fellowship for Social Action and Writing, Solstice MFA c/o Ann Still, 416 Lindsey St,
Brighton, CO 80601
