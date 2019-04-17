Blake Hunter James, 16, of Heidelberg died Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Jasper County. He was born Thursday, Feb. 20, 2003 in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, from 5-8 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Scott Stringer will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Blake attended West Jones High School and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Michael Edward James; great-grandparents Phillip and Josephine James; and uncle John Scott Irvin.
Survivors include his father Michael James (Dorothy); mother Teaira Windham (Shane); siblings Kanbrye Cochran, Anna Windham, Griffin Windham, Jacob Ferguson (Aurora), Rebecca Loiseau, Michael James and Faith James; grandparents Patricia James, Luke and Melanie Irvin, Tina and Tony Stiles, Coy Graves and Larry and Jonnie Beam; aunts and uncles Steven Smith, Stan James, Candy James, Deborah Campbell, Jim Galjour, Jean Rivault, Jonathan Windham, Lauren East, Morgan Reynolds and Rachelle Irvin; cousins Tim Galjour, Kim Galjour, Josie Robertson, Neelie Robertson, Tristan Robertson, Nate Robertson, Hagen Campbell, Holden Campbell, Hudson Campbell, Jennifer Robertson, Matthew Campbell, Jonathan James, Haleigh Mann, Everett Mann, Mia Irvin, Kaydance Grice, Keegan Boler and Bailee Polk; and father figure Chris Walker.
Pallbearers will be Austin Moody, Everett Mann, Jacob Ferguson, Ethan Williams, Kippy Touchstone, Blayne Steed and Jeremy Cooper.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
