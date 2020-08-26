Services will be Friday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. at Lowery Creek Baptist Church in Ellisville for Mrs. Blanche Riles, 97, of Ellisville. Mrs. Riles passed away on Aug. 25, 2020 at the Jones County Rest Home. Brother Charles Brady will officiate the service with burial to follow in the Walters Cemetery in Seminary. Pallbearers will be Mitchell Riles, Colby McDaniel, River Young, Buck Jones, Ed Guthrie and Dillon Riles.
Mrs. Riles worked for the Ellisville State School for more than 20 years. She was a member of Lowery Creek Baptist Church.
Mrs. Riles was preceded in death by her husband John Kenneth Riles; son-in-law Dan Fletcher; granddaughter Laveta Riles Smith; great-grandson Nakota Riles; infant grandson; parents Vernon and Rosie Kelly; and five siblings.
She is survived by her children Don (Lisa) Riles, Johnny (Cricket) Riles, Sally Fletcher and Linda (Carl) McDaniel; grandchildren Mitchell (Janet) Riles, Colby (Shelby) McDaniel, Brandy Riles, Misty Riles; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
