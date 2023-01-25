Bo Dunagin

Bo “Bobby” Dunagin, 86, of Germantown, Tenn., died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Methodist Hospital Germantown. He was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Laurel.
Bo graduated from Myrick High School in Laurel and was a former member of Lawn Haven Baptist Church in Laurel, where he served as a deacon.
Visitation will be Saturday at 1 p.m. and service to follow at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at Memorial Gardens of Laurel. Mike Dunagin and Paul Allen will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Larry Walters, Don Crain, David Doggett, Brandon Owens, Austin Cash and Jeff Dunagin. Honorary pallbearers will be Shorty Bankston, James Crain and Danny Ivey.
He was preceded in death by his parents Millard L. Dunagin Sr. and Stella W. Dunagin; brothers Millard L. Dunagin Jr. and Milton “Mickey” Ray Dunagin; and sister Otsie L. Ivey.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years Dorothy “Dot” P. Dunagin; a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pineview Baptist Church in Laurel of Gideon’s International.
