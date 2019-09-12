Tribute to Bob D. Hutto
1936 – 2019
A Man of Faithfulness
•
Bob D. Hutto passed away on Sept. 11, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 83.
Words cannot express our gratefulness to the Lord for giving our family a man of faithfulness.
Mr. Hutto was faithful to his wife for 63 years.
He was a faithful father of two children, a grandfather and great-grandfather who instilled a love for God’s creation and taught the values of being trustworthy, respected and confident.
Bob was a faithful provider who understood the value of hard work and used wisdom to steward what God provided.
He was a faithful man who saw value and potential in every person, made people laugh and feel as though they were his best friends.
But most importantly, Bob Hutto was a man faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He believed everyone should have the opportunity to hear and receive the precious message of God’s saving grace. Bob loved Jesus not only in words but in deeds. He passionately shared God’s love story everywhere he went. Bob ran his race, fought the good fight of faith and finished his course. Bob’s prayer was that everyone would come to know Christ and be found faithful till He comes
He was preceded in death by his parents John M. Hutto and Epsie Craft Hutto.
Survivors include his loving wife Ruth Hutto and two sons, Darrel Hutto (Denise) and Greg Hutto, all of Laurel; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Virginia Hodginson of California.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service will be at Sharon Cemetery on Saturday at 10 a.m. Revs. Glenn McElhenny, Howard Houston and Randy McLeod will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jared Hutto, Ken Keyes, Ronny Roberts, Bill Pylate, Sam Stockman and Mike Sumrall.
In lieu of flowers, Bob wanted donations to Grace International, a missionary organization, directed by his son Darrell and his wife Denise. Donations in memory of Bob may be mailed to Grace International, P.O. Box 1952, Laurel, MS 39441.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
