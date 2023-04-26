Bobbie Carol Tolbert, 69, of Laurel passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Sept. 26, 1953 in Columbia, S.C.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellisville. Danny Stringer will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Bobbie Carol enjoyed traveling and Alabama football. She attended junior high in Frankfurt, Germany. She loved her fur babies and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willie J. Jones Jr. and Bobbie L. Noland Jones of Pace Fla.; and brothers Bill Jones and Robert Jones.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years Robert Paul Tolbert; son Christopher Hester (Jennifer); daughter Michelle Murphy (Johnny); grandchildren Hana Harper (Patrick), Aleshia Watson, Victoria Hester and Elizabeth Hester; sisters April Jones and Kathleen Gowan (Richard); and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Billy Wade, Chris Byrd, Travis Tolbert, Richard Rivenbark, Bobby Shoemake and Chris Poore.Honorary pallbearer will be Haskell Young Jr.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
