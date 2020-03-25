Bobbie Chinn of Laurel passed away on March 24, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Nora Davis Cemetery. Interment will be immediately following in Nora Davis Cemetery. Because the service will be private and restricted to 10 people, there will be no register book to sign. In lieu of a signing a register book, the family requests that you do sign the Tribute Wall and leave your condolences and well-wishes at www.ChapelOfAngelsFH.net. Chapel of Angels Funerals Home is in charge of arrangements.
