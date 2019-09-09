Bobbie Faye Bass Pope passed away peaceably at her home in Laurel on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by adoring children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is now experiencing the loving arms of Jesus and holding the hand of her dear Sam.
Bobbie was born on Oct. 13, 1933 in Laurel, where she grew up and married her sweetheart, Sam Pope. She and Sam raised four children and dedicated their home to the Christian faith while attending Wildwood Baptist Church. Although Sam crossed over Jordan unexpectedly in 1986, Bobbie remained faithful to her family, friends and church, while keeping a deep desire of seeking God first.
Bobbie worked diligently at Schlumberger in Laurel for 33 years, where she kept the men on the straight and narrow as well as kept them on time. Everyone at Schlumberger held her in high esteem and carried those special friendships throughout all of their lives. After working with Schlumberger, she entered the printing business and owned and operated Downtown Printers.
Bobbie enriched every life she touched with an endearing smile, an angelic singing voice that filled the church sanctuary, sweet and kind words, and a servant’s attitude as an ambassador of Christ. Bobbie was a devoted and faithful active member of her home church, Heritage Heights Baptist Church, and considered Indian Springs Baptist Church as her adoptive Sunday night church. Although Bobbie has left an everlasting legacy of Christian faith to her family and friends, today she is wearing a special crown in the presence of her Heavenly Father.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Pope; her oldest daughter Marilyn Barr; parents C. A. and Viola Bass; and siblings Julius Bass, Lester Bass, C. A. Bass Jr. and Jewel Grace Bass.
She is survived by her brother Jimmy Bass (Ann); children Debbie Conrad (Richard), Teresa Ezelle (Ricky) and Steve Pope (Shirley). She left a Christian legacy to her grandchildren Christa Turner (Keith), Nolan Hall (Tonya), Andrew Conrad (Kellie), Heather Bufkin, Jeremy Pope, Lauren Pope, Malorie Thornton (Jeromy), Candace Cox (Chad) and Amanda Hackney (Kris). Bobbie was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren, as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home at 3100 Audubon Drive in Laurel. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Heritage Heights Baptist Church, located at 4140 Highway 15 North in Laurel.
The funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Ken Regan of Heritage Heights Baptist Church and Dr. Richard Clark of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
Bobbie’s family is honored to have as pallbearers Ken Bell, Darrell Carter, Eddie Knotts, Isaiah Miles, Charlie Sokovich and Mike Tolbert. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Axton, Garland Miles and Bradley Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Heights Baptist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
