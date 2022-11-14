Bobbie Faye Nicholson, 87, of Laurel passed away on Nov. 12, 2022 at Comfort Care Nursing Center. She was born on June 4, 1935.
Mrs. Nicholson enjoyed being a housewife and mother, attending church and loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed making crafts for each of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Nicholson; parents John W. West and Laura Calhoun West; grandson Allan Nicholson; and great-granddaughters Macie Layne Nicholson and Heather Lynn Nicholson.
She is survived by her sons Rickey (Dianne) Nicholson, Michael (Liz) Nicholson and Rex (Linda) Nicholson; grandchildren Dana (Michael) Lancaster, Lacey (Mickey) Bennett, Friday (Anna) Nicholson, Ashleigh (Chad) Nicholson, Bruce (Brittaney) Nicholson, Arron Nicholson, Krystle (Rowdy) Walters and Whitney (Mitchell) Colon; and great-grandchildren Tripp Nicholson, Halle Bennett, Brantlee Bennett, Trace Nicholson, Malorie Nicholson, Paizleigh Pineda, Paxton Pineda, Skyla Walters, Ann Marie Walters, Josey Walters, Emily Walters, Shelby Walters, Joshua Colon, James Colon, MadeLynn Colon, McKenzie Nicholson, Mason Nicholson and Marlee Nicholson; and brother Winford West.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lancaster, Friday Nicholson, Liz Nicholson, Chad Ellezy, Arron Nicholson and Bruce Nicholson.
A graveside service will be at Myrick Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Brothers Jerry Rowley, Gary Walters and Joshua Pierce will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
