Bobbie Harrison Hinton, 89, of Laurel passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born in Baton Rouge, La., and moved to Laurel when she was 6 years old.
She was a member of Justice Heights Methodist Church for many years and then later in life became a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and was known for being a great cook, especially her homemade biscuits. She was active in her church helping out with many activities, especially Bible school. She was an avid reader and loved tending to her flowers and her hummingbird feeders.
She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Harold Hinton; parents Thomas Bright Harrison and Lillie Chavers Harrison; stepmother Pauline Harrison; brother and sister-in-law Mack and Nora Harrison; grandsons Thomas Manning Hinton and Timothy Ryan Hinton; and daughter-in-law Linda Kaye Hinton.
She is survived by her five children, Thomas Frank Hinton (Iris), Billy Ray Hinton, Donald Wayne Hinton, David Byron Hinton and Elizabeth Hinton Sanders (Doug); grandchildren Renea Hinton Smith (Josh), Jennifer Hodge Mosley (Jimmy), Lindsey Mauldin, Jackie Moss Dyar (Max), LaHoma Moss-Martin, Tammie Moss Diana, Alan Hinton (Mechelle), Craig Hinton, Kevin Sanders and Katie Sanders; and great-grandchildren Alyssa Adams, Kaleigh Lilly, Tyler Jenkins, Dalton Jenkins, Allie Mauldin, Jordan Mitchell, Kamron Mitchell, Jaylon Martin, Madison Dyar, Kayla Dyar Quinn (Andrew), Nicholas Diana, Makenzie Holifield, Addison Hinton and Avery Hinton.
She is also survived by nephews Mack Allen Harrison (Jaynie), Kenny Ray Harrison (Cris), Glenn Harrison (Kim) and Tommy Harrison (Melanie); niece Linda Harrison Smyth (Jason); very special great-great-nephew Ashden Davis; and two special friends, Dorothy Longworth and Lisa Hinton.
The family thanks the entire staff of Comfort Care Nursing Center for taking such great care of our mother and making her last days enjoyable. She loved everyone that cared for her while she was there.
Graveside services will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Friday, May 22, with family visitation at 12:30 p.m. and service to follow at 1.
