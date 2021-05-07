Bobbie Helen Sims Johnson, born April 2, 1934 in Bay Springs, passed from this life on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center at the age of 87.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Johnson worked for the Jones County School System as a teacher’s assistant.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents Steve Sims and Lena Shoemaker Sims; and her husband S. H. Johnson.
She is survived by two sons, Sherman Johnson Jr. (Donna) of Laurel and Richard Johnson (Tonya) of Ringgold, Ga.; two daughters, Barbara Hudson (David) and Rochelle Blackledge (Bud), all of Laurel; two brothers, Toby Sims and Steve Sims, both of Bay Springs; sister Ann Jones (Benny) of Richmond, Va.; 11 grandchildren, April Stringer (Chad), Amber Page (Matt), Andrew Hudson (Nicki), Zach Hudson (Amber), Jay Blackledge (Chelsea), Ali Jenkins (Jason), Wesley Johnson, Brooke Wagner (Dylan), Colton Johnson (Olivia), Mazie Johnson and Jedd Johnson; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, May 8, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the service following at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Dan Louman and Brother Randy Tuner will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Hudson, Zack Hudson, Jay Blackledge, Wesley Johnson, Colton Johnson and Jedd Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hudson, Bud Blackledge, Chad Stringer, Matt Page, Jason Jenkins and Dylan Wagner.
Our Mother was a woman of great faith and a prayer warrior. It was her job to share her wisdom and knowledge and teach her children the ways of the Lord. Jesus was her rock and strength. Teaching us to PRAY and read our Bible, and PRAY some more! Mother you taught us well and we love you for that. — Barbara Rochelle Sherman and Richard.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
