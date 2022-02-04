Bobbie Janett Blakeney Tebo Amis, age 92, passed peacefully from this life to her Heavenly Home in the early hours of February 2, 2022, in Taylorsville, Smith County, MS
Bobbie was born on July 27 in 1929, in Smith County, MS. She knew everyone for miles around, near about from Northern MS to the Coast, and knew just how everyone was related. She never forgot a face, never met a stranger, and remembered and loved all whom she met. She loved genealogy, and family connections.
Bobbie was a life-long member of Mineral Springs Missionary Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends. She enjoyed anything that she took up to do, from canning to quilting, and thrived on working in her yard and keeping her flowers happy and healthy, as they in turn gave her beauty and peace throughout her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be lovingly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Tebo; parents, Talbert and Versie Blakeney; and siblings: Beatrice Blakeney Gilbert, Aylene Blakeney Windham, Gertrude Blakeney, Ross Blakeney, and Newell Blakeney Butler. Bobbie was the youngest in her family, and the last of her generation to pass to her Heavenly Home.
She is survived by her son, Lane Tebo (Lisa) of Taylorsville, MS; grandchildren: John Murrey (Jennifer) of Kemp Texas; Curtis Murrey (Heather) of Saginaw Texas; Robin Tebo Martin (Noah) of Waco, TX; Laina Tebo Huff (Eric) of Flowood, MS; and Troy Tebo of Taylorsville, MS. She also leaves her little great grandchildren Chance Murrey, Lilly-Grace Murrey, and Addelyn Murrey, all of TX.
Bobbie loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and kept her testimony of Him throughout her life. She is Home with her Lord!
The family would like to thank everyone for service and prayers of love and comfort during this time, and want to give special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice, of Hattiesburg for their loving service given to Mom and to her family as she transitioned from this life.
The family requests that anyone that would like to send flowers or donations, to please only purchase some daylilies, of any kind, and plant them in your gardens to grow in remembrance of our Mother and Grandmother.
Graveside funeral and visitation will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Taylorsville, MS, on this Saturday, February 5, 2022. Viewing starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by the funeral, at 2 p.m.
