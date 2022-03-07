Bobbie Jean Rhodes

On the 6th day of March 2022, Bobbie Jean (Reid) Rhodes, 88, of Ellisville, born Oct. 3, 1933, left this earth and woke to the sight of her Saviour. We are thankful that she is now able to walk, see, and hear the beauty of Heaven. We know that she was met with, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Bobbie, affectionately known as “Cricket” by her family and friends, was known for her gentle and uplifting spirit. She never complained, no matter how challenging her life was. A constant joy to everyone around her, she loved each person she met unconditionally, and was instantly loved by anyone who had the honor of meeting her.
She was preceded in death by her husband LeDette Rhodes; her parents James and Virgie Reid; and six older brothers.
She is survived by her son Barry Rhodes (Debbie Rhodes); daughters Donna Rush (George Rush) and Dana Rhodes; grandchildren LaShanda Rhodes, Christian Rhodes, Heather Stewart (Jeremy Stewart), Zachary Kelly (Brittany Kelly), Brigit Kelly, Eric Rush (Ariana Rush) and Alex Rush (Hali Rush); and four great-grandchildren, Gage Rhodes, Nick Rhodes, and Madison and Ethan Stewart.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 9. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Brother Bob Taylor will officiate.
If you would like to donate in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Glade Baptist Church, Morrison Heights Baptist Church-Peru Missions, or the radio station she listened to daily, American Family Radio, PO Box 2440, Tupelo MS 38803.
