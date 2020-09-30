Bobbie Lee Waltman, born June 16, 1933, passed from this life on Sept. 27, 2020 at the age of 87.
She was employed with the Christian Food Mission for a number of years and also owned restaurants in Pachuta, Sandersville and “Mama Lou’s” in Heidelberg. She was loved greatly by her family and friends. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill Harper and Lucille Manning Harper.
Surviving family include sons Jerry Wayne Kizzar of Laurel, Gary Don (Gala) Kizzar of Richmond, Va., and Terry (Debbie) Kizzar of Alpharetta, Ga.; stepson Larry (Evelyn) Waltman of Georgia; daughters Sherrie Kizzar Williams (Brad) and Lesa Waltman, all of Foxworth; sister Betty Lou Harper Buchanan of Sandersville; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Corinth Baptist Church (321 County Road 33 in Heidelberg) at 11 a.m. Friday. Brother Jamie Matthews will officiate. Interment will follow in Corinth Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 10:30-11.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Wright, Brock Kizzar, Austin Smith, Justin Smith, Jonathan Kizzar and Todd Harmon. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Kizzar and Tony Wright.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
To sign the online guestbook, visit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.