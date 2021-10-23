Bobbie M. Richardson passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. She was born July 4, 1932, to Dwight L. and Inez Davis Moody. Bobbie married George H. Richardson on April 29, 1950 and was married to him for 60 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dwight and Inez Moody; brother Darwin Moody; sister Merle Moody Bass; son Gregg Richardson; and husband George H. Richardson.
She is survived by her daughter Jan R. White of Laurel; daughter-in-love Rhonda Richardson Johnson of Laurel; brother Danny Moody (Mabel) of Tupelo; nephews Jonathan Moody of Tupelo and Pat Bass of Columbia; and nieces Harleigh Moody of Tupelo and Luci Bass of Columbia.
Bobbie served on the board of directors of YWCA, board of directors of American Red Cross and was a former member of the Republican Women of Jones County. Bobbie also served as a board member of the Republican Party of Jones County.
She worked in her early years at Carter-Heide and House of Cachet and was a member of West Laurel Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be Monday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Steve Jackson will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
