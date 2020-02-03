Bobbie Nell McCarty Johnson, daughter of the late Shirley and Roxie Clayton McCarty, passed away quietly in the presence of family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Whittier, Calif. She was born in Wayne County and received her elementary education at McGill School in the Altair Community. She received her middle school and high school education from Oak Park in Laurel. Bobbie served as Miss Oak Park for two consecutive years and graduated from Oak Park High School in 1956.
After graduation, she attended Alcorn State University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Bobbie later moved to California, where she met and married Henry Johnson. She was as an educator and retired after more than 25 years of service.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Vernell Lewis and Rushia Pearl Knighton; and her brother Andrew McCarty.
She is survived by her husband Henry Johnson of Pasadena, Calif.; sons Reggie (Aimee) of Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; and Ronnie (Diane) of Green Bay, Wis.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Mildred Jordan of Laurel; brother Purvis (Lucile) McCarty of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The homegoing service will be Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Altadena, Calif., with visitation at Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuaries in Whittier.
