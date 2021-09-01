Bobbie Steverson, 83, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Thursday, Oct. 14, 1937 in Ellisville.
Mrs. Bobbie spent most of her life as a nurse. She went back to school at the age of 40 and got her nursing degree. She was very excited when she made the President’s List and Dean’s List. She was the greatest nanny in the world to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She raised her four children alone and was a wonderful mother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Lucy Brady; her grandson Keith Wayne Lambert; and her brother Arthur Brady.
Survivors include her daughters Rita Lambert (Buster), Brenda Dobbs and Sherry Harris; her son Norman J. Steverson; her granddaughters Amanda Douglas (Matt), Samantha Garner (Kevin), Janelle Luga (Shawn) and Michelle Sanders; her grandsons Jason Harris, Chris Wilson (Nancy) and Brent Harris; her great-granddaughters Madelyn Grace Douglas, Ella Joyce Garner and Ashton Rose Garner; her great-grandsons Aaron Garner, Greyson Keith Douglas, Raylan Dean Luga, Aiden Sanders and Ethan Sanders; and her sister Doris Busby.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
