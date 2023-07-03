A funeral service for Bobbie Sue Smith, 91, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. She passed away at The Grove Nursing Home in Columbia on July 1, 2023. Burial will be in Indian Springs Baptist Church cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Danny Boudreaux and Dr. Richard Clark will officiate and music provided by Mr. Jimmy Knight and Mrs. Mary Jo Meador.
Bobbie was born in Jones County on July 17, 1931, and was a lifelong resident of Jones County. She was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Ray Smith; parents William H. and Ida Harrison Wood; brother William Paul Wood; and sisters Pauline Gandy and Ollie B. Holifield.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter Gail Smith Akers and her husband Jim; son Randy R. Smith and his wife Wanda; three grandchildren, Thad M. Akers, Cade W. Akers and his wife Susan, and Kayla Smith Boudreaux and her husband Danny. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Cecilia Rae Akers, Josiah Daniel Boudreaux, Emma Kathleen Akers, Janalynn Marie Boudreaux and Lia Grace Akers.
The family expresses its love and gratitude to the staff and workers at The Grove, where our mother spent the last five years of her life. Also, the family says a special thank you to Forrest General Hospice for the extra care she was given the last four months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gideons International or Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
