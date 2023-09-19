Bobby B. Freeman, 86, of Ellisville passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1937, to Ollie J. and Delma Johnson Freeman.
A Memorial Service will be at ater date. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bobby served his country in the United States Navy. Afterward, he retired from Masonite in Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his son Bob Freeman; parents Ollie J. and Delma Freeman; sister Virginia Morgan; and great-grandchild Stetson Padgett.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years Charlotte Collins Freeman; daughter Donna Tanner (Jerry); son David Freeman; grandchildren Jacob Tanner, Sara Hoyle (Dennis), Ben Freeman (Kelsey), Briar Freeman, Canton Freeman (Anna) and Demy Padgett (Brett); and great-grandchildren, Naomi Hoyle, Declan Hoyle and Theodore Hoyle.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.