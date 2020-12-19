Bobby Barton Rice, 87, of Ellisville passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Saturday, Sept. 2, 1933 in Charleston, Ark.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 21, from 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery on Highway 590 West. Rev. Greg Spencer will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
After Navy flight training, he served in the Marine Corps as a pilot. He then was a pharmacist for many years. He also participated in the police reserve. He was active as a Gideon and a member of First Baptist Church of Ellisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Jonnie Rice.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years Charlotte Bush Rice; brother Paul (Pat) Rice; sister-in-law Carolyn Turner; two nieces, Lynne (Tim) Smith and Jan (John) Hughes; two great-nephews, John Ethan and Turner Hughes; and great-niece Mary Claire Hughes.
