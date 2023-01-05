Bobby C. Russell, born March 29, 1946, passed from this life into his home in Heaven on Jan. 4, 2023 at the age of 76. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Russell and Geraldine Staton Russell; and brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Jane Russell.
He was from the Shady Grove Community and member of Grace Covenant Church. He retired from the oil field after 25 years due to health issues. Bobby loved the Lord and enjoyed reading his Bible and listening to sermons on his iPad. He also enjoyed watching old westerns and anything that was about fixing up old cars. If you knew Bobby well, then you would know that he enjoyed chewing his tobacco. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years Jonell Gray Russell; his children Gene Russell, Belinda Easterling, Tina Newell (Herbert) and Kevin Russell of the Richton Community; son Timothy Russell of Shreveport, La.; three stepchildren, Gail Saul (Sonny) and Dale Cook (Diane) of Laurel, and Dewayne Cook of Springdale, Ark.; brothers Jackie Russell (Linda) and Roger Russell (Doris); and sister Sue Clark (Danny).
He had a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family meant everything to him and he enjoyed spending time with everyone as much as possible.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Rev. Eric Estes of Highland Baptist Church will officiate. The interment will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery immediately following the service.
Pallbearers will be Adam Saul, Dale Cook, Daniel Cook, Nic Cook, Gene Russell and Kevin Russell. The family is grateful for the care provided by EMServ Ambulance and Shady Grove Fire Department.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
