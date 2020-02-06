Bobby Dan Myrick of Heidelberg passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Sandersville on Dec. 20, 1932.
Mr. Myrick was a United States veteran of the Korean War. He worked in the oil field and loved to golf and hunt.
He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel W. Myrick and Ruth Morrison Myrick; and his brothers and sisters.
Mr. Myrick is survived by his wife of 59 years Joyce; son Randy Myrick; daughter Terri Fisher (Brent); and four grandchildren, Blake, Chase, Grady and Sarah.
Services will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2. Interment will be in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jamie Matthews will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ronny Williams, Blake House, Chase House, Grady Fisher, Mark Stringfellow and Bill Myrick. Honorary pallbearer will be Brent Fisher.
