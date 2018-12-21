Bobby Glinn Carter, 81, of Stringer died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 in Stringer. He was born Thursday, Sept. 16, 1937 in Stringe4.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was preceded in death by father Walter Carter; mother Emily Carter; son Troy Carter (ad brother Terrell Carter.
Survivors include wife Krista R. Carter; sons Christopher Carter and Todd Carter; sister Marie Ingram; grandson Jeremy Carter; granddaughter Katlyn Carter; stepdaughter Brannon Harrington; ad first cousin Shirley Pitts.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.