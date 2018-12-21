Bobby Glinn Carter, 81, of Stringer died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 in Stringer. He was born Thursday, Sept. 16, 1937 in Stringe4.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was preceded in death by father Walter Carter; mother Emily Carter; son Troy Carter (ad brother Terrell Carter.

Survivors include wife Krista R. Carter; sons Christopher Carter and Todd Carter; sister Marie Ingram; grandson Jeremy Carter; granddaughter Katlyn Carter; stepdaughter Brannon Harrington; ad first cousin Shirley Pitts.

