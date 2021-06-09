Bobby J. Kitchens Sr., 88, of Ellisville passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins. He was born Thursday, May 11, 1933, in Laurel.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 and burial will be in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Harold Rowzee, Brother Thomas Cheeks and Brother T.J. Stroo will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Kitchens Sr. was preceded in death by his parents Washington Ivring and Rea Kitchens; sisters Jessie Ray Townsend, Maggie Rea Glover and Faye Richards; and brothers James Walton Kitchens and Donald Kitchens.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years Maurine Kitchens; daughter Cindy Kitchens; son Joey Kitchens (Jo Anne); grandchildren Ashley Conner (Will), Randy Kitchens, Katie Huffman (Marcus) and Damon Berthold; and great-grandchildren Harper Conner, Tatum Conner, Chloe Huffman, Madison Huffman and and Kinsley Huffman.
Pallbearers will be Randy Elzey, Pernell Smith, Eddie Robertson, Jason Davis, Tony Davis and Walter Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Janson Overland, John Glover and Mike Robertson.
Special thanks to the Southern Care Hospice team Chuck McRainey, Nicole Melton, Keith Magee and Bro. David Grayson.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers donations be made to the V.A or to Southern Care Hospice.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
