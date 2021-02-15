Bobby Joe Mansell, age 70 of Laurel passed away February 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born on April 20, 1950 in Carthage, Mississippi to Mr. Sam and Geneva Weems Mansell.
At an early age, he and his family moved to Jones County. Growing up in the Powers community, he attended Northeast Jones High School before furthering his education at Jones College, USM, and William Carey University.
While in high school he spent his summers on the “Book Field.” As a book salesman, he was highly motivated and excelled as a top salesman and received many achievement awards.
Upon completion of his education he taught in the Jones County Public School System. After years of teaching, he joined North Pacific Lumber Company in Waynesboro, MS as a lumber broker where he worked until his retirement.
Bobby was a member of Highland Baptist Church of Laurel. He loved his church family, especially Bible Study and fellowship with class members at Highland. They held a special place in his heart.
Throughout life – thru good, as well as difficult times, Bob’s HOPE rested in knowing that the everlasting LIGHT at the end of his journey had an amazing happy ending.
In addition to his church family, he enjoyed his close-knit ties with the immediate and extended family during childhood and throughout life. Family gatherings were special and meant much to him. He often expressed how much he enjoyed the fellowship, gospel music, and yes – the food. You could always count on Bob to be present.
Bobby is survived by one brother Sammy Mansell Sr. (Julia) Laurel, and two sisters Lillie Thomas (John) also of Laurel, Brenda Mansell Brown (Cecil) of Cummings, GA, several nieces and nephews, many extended family members, and friends.
We will miss Bob here with us but the memories we have will be cherished for a lifetime.
The service for Bobby will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00 til 11:00 AM. Interment will follow soon after at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Highway 184, Laurel, MS. Bro. Eric Estes will officiate. Nephews will serve as pallbearers – Sammy Mansell Jr., Sam Allen Mansell, Trey Bryant, Joey Thomas, Joseph Ladner, and Justin Kistler.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Highland Baptist Church.
To sign the online guest book visit, www.memorychapellaurel.com
