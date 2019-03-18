Bobby Lee Blankenbeckley, 70, of Laurel passed away on March 16, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Jackson.
Mr. Blankenbeckley was a construction worker and was a veteran of the U.S. military.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ferrell Vernon Blankenbeckley and Annie Marie Blackwell Blankenbeckley; sisters Helen Alsbrooks, Brenda Blankenbeckley and Linda Blankenbeckley; and one brother, Johnny F. Blankenbeckley.
Survivors include two daughters, Carla Herrington and Lori Harris; brother James Blankenbeckley (Debra); two sisters, Iris Hilbun and Ruby Watts; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.