Bobby Ray McCullum was born on July 17, 1956, to the late Sally McCullum and late Bobby Gavin. He made his heavenly transition on June 10, 2021 at his residence. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at the Soso Seventh-Day Adventist Cemetery. Pastor Percy Moore will officiate. Young’s Funeral Home is in charge of the service.
