Bobby Richard Foster, 84, of Laurel passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Gertrude Foster; sister Mary Smith; and two grandsons, Bryan Foster and Craig Bush.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Justine Foster; son Randy Foster (Liz); daughters Pam Williams (Jackie), Debbie Bush (Dennis) and Connie Foster; sisters Sue Murchie, Hilda Aaron and Edwina Henderson; grandchildren Clay Bush (Jessica), Derek Blackledge, Casey Bush (Kim), Mandy Foster, Cortney Hill (Jeff), Misty Dykes, Cody Dykes (Shyann), Braxton Dykes (Becca); and great-grandchildren Lani Bush, Landon Bush, Kane Bush, Ryan Hill, Skylar Bush, John Hill, Mitt Bush, Anna Dykes, Brylen Dykes, Kylie Dykes, Ava Dykes, Zane Dykes, Levi Dykes, Sophia Dykes and McKenna Dykes.
He was a member of Bethlehem Community Church, where services will be graveside on Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. Brother Jamie Altman will officiate.
Mr. Foster's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
