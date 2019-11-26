Bobby Royce Tisdale, 77, of Quitman joined his God late Friday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife Thetis West Tisdale; his faithful companion Rosie Dog; and his daughter Mary Ann Ulmer and grandson Joseph Watkins.
Bobby loved his Lord, life, antiques, and he never met a stranger. His death leaves a void in all who knew him — especially “The Hardee’s Bunch,” men’s choir at FUMC and fellow Junkers.
Following his wishes, there will be no funeral. A memorial gathering will be at a later date to celebrate his life.
Memorials may be made in his honor to the First United Methodist Church of Quitman, 203 E. Franklin St., Quitman, MS 39355.
