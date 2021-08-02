Bobby Thornton Jr., 88, of Laurel died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Saturday, Oct. 29, 1932, in Sylvarena.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Florence Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
"Junior" was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and a Mason in the Sylvarena Community, where he and his wife Rose resided many years before moving to Laurel two years ago. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
"Junior" was a hard worker and a family man. He enjoyed working for the Smith County school system for more than 30 years. After his retirement from the school system, he went home to tend to his farm of chickens and cows.
"Junior" enjoyed watching NASCAR, football and gospel singing on TV. He was known to sing old gospel hymns around the house while going about his daily routines. He was always willing to give advice and “supervise” projects where he saw fit. He also was known for giving nicknames to his family and friends.
He never gave up, even when life threw him unexpected illness his way. His perseverance and willingness are a testament to all who knew him. He will be forever missed by his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Leona Thornton; sisters Mellie Moore, Alma Blackwell and Clara Dimple Thornton; and brothers Bill Thornton, R.O. Thornton.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years Rose Thornton; children Robert Thornton (Karen), Lori Brown (Claude) and Patrick Thornton (Amanda); grandchildren Katlyn Maddox (Matthew), Summer Blackwell (Rylan), Santana Brown, Kimberly Thornton, Landon Moyer and Emily Moyer; great-grandchildren Brantley Gray, Tripp Maddox and Anna Kate Maddox; sister-in-law Geraldine Thornton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Landon Moyer, Shane Luckey, Kenny Blackwell, Donald Thornton, Stacy Craft and Mark Sheldon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carthell Jones, Romell Hamilton, Alvin Moore and Mike Sheldon.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
