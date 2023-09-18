Bobbye Jean Cooley, 89, was born in Neshoba County on May 24, 1934. She went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 17, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Bobbye Cooley was preceded in death by her parents Charles Houston Taylor Sr. and Cola Edna Shepperd Taylor; siblings Charles Houston Taylor Jr., Lamar Edward Taylor, Henry Clay Taylor, Travis Olyn Taylor, Gaynelle Otis Holifield, Carolyn Frances Whitley and Mayzelle Opal Phillips.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Robert “Homer” Cooley; her four children, Connie Johnson (Roy) of Texas, Curtis Roney of Ellisville, Vicki Hilbun (Greg) of Ellisville and Terri Hill (Kerry) of Laurel; grandchildren Christy Walsh (Bob), Rob Johnson (Samantha), Erica Gavin (Ron), Taylor Buckalew (Bobby), Peyton Parker (Aaron), Conner Roney (Victoria), Kim McMinn, Shelton Hilbun (Rochelle), Kole Hill (Peyton), Karlee Couste (David) and Klay Hill; great-grandchildren Christian Long (McKenna), Cynthia and Erin Walsh, Gabriel, Roxanne, Callie and Michael Johnson, Ada and Edie Buckalew, Izzy Parker, Kennedy and Kameron McMinn, Kayden and Sawyer Hilbun, Tatum and Berlin Hill and Sailor Couste; great-great-grandson Royce Long; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bobbye Cooley was a devoted loving wife, mother and best known by “Mamaw.” She worked for many years at Jones County Community Hospital and then later retired from the Physical Rehabilitation Center. She was one of the longest-living members of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and organist for many years. She loved her church and her church family.
She enjoyed traveling with Papaw Homer to the Great Smoky Mountains, Germany and on an Alaskan cruise with her daughter Connie and her husband Roy. To her family and friends, she was well-known for her wonderful home cooked meals, but especially her coconut cake and homemade biscuits with syrup. Mamaw had a determination that was unwavering, no matter the obstacle she faced she never lost her faith. She will be missed greatly, but her family rejoices that she is with her Lord and Savior, and they will see her again. The family extends its gratitude and thankfulness to their mom’s caregivers who are now a part of our family — Latoya Breland, Sylvia Jordan, Crystal Hurtt, Sonjia Reed and Nikka Hatten.
Visitation and a funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church on Highway 29 in Ellisville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., with funeral and a graveside service to follow. Brother Roy Crouch and Brother Kevin Rodriguez will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Klay Hill, Kole Hill, Shelton Hilbun, Conner Roney, David Couste and Josh Beech. Honorary pallbearer will be Rob Johnson.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
