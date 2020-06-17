Services for Mrs. Bonita Phillips, 69, of Laurel were Wednesday, June 17, at East Side Baptist Church in Richton. Brother Rayford Walley and Brother Danny Newell officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Dale Brooks, Wayne Felts, Al Felts, Alex Felts, Jay Holifield, Joe Holified and Rusty Walley serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Shannon Walley, Shaun Walley, Sidney Phillips and Rodney Phillips.
Mrs. Phillips was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who took great joy in raising all the children in the community.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank Phillips; her grandson Aidan Phillips; and her parents Jim and Asaleen Walley.
She is survived by her children Anita Jo (Mike) Waltman of Laurel, William "Billy" Phillips of Laurel and Jeremy (Melissa) Phillips of Brandon; her grandchildren Blake (Kerri) Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Craig Waltman, Harrison Waltman, Alaina Phillips, Preston Waltman and Avery Phillips; her great-grandson Braxton Phillips; and her brothers James (Judy) Walley of Leakesville and Jimmy (Margaret) Walley of Runnelstown.
Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
