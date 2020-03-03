Bonnie Faye Hutchinson, 84, of Laurel died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Oct.8, 1935 in Smith County.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery. Brother Robert Fennel will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Bonnie was a member of Pleasant Home Baptist Church, where she kept the nursery for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her husband Roy.
She was preceded in death by her parents Felix and Lonie Hancock; son Danny Ishee; daughter Katie Ishee; siblings Gussie Grice, Eunice King, Lou Simmons, Edward Hancock, Joe Hancock and Felix Hancock Jr.; son-in-law Larry R. Hayes; and great-grandson Daniel Aubrey Reynolds.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years Roy Irvin Hutchinson; daughter-in-law Kathy Lynn Ishee; children Kathy Ann Glenn (Truman), Bobby Lane Ishee (Barbara) and Ritta Faye Hayes; stepson Scot B. Hutchinson (Amy); stepdaughter Becky Reeves (Billy); grandchildren Mandy Reynolds, Jessica Tucker (Ronnie Jr.), Zach Ishee, Chris Ishee (Jennifer), Lance Ishee (Maggie), Sara Spoon (Eric), Erin Glenn, Thomas R. Hebert (Jasmine), Ethan Glenn, Taylor Hebert (Aleigha), Jacob Melton, Brandon Hutchinson, Megan Hutchinson, Brian Hutchinson, Brent Hutchinson, Lisa Mobbs (Bobby Ray) and Tina Glenn (Gerald); and a host of great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Ishee, Lance Ishee, Zach Ishee, Scot Hutchinson, Thomas R. Hebert and Taylor Hebert.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
