Bonnie Jean Harris Little, 87, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 30, 1933 in Newton County.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel with the burial following.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nora Mabry and Nathan Clark Harris; siblings Marjorie Todd, Elizabeth Ivy, Kathryn Smith, Marie Saucier, Howard Harris, Conrad Harris, Bobbie Musgrove, and Nona Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is survived by her husband Billy Little; daughter Beth Little Cheron; grandsons Brennen and Caden Cheron; and sister Faye Harris.
She was loved greatly, and will be missed immensely.
