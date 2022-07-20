Bonnie Jean Hattaway passed away the morning of Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Sunny Vista Living Center in Colorado Springs. Over the past three months Bonnie experienced several strokes and seizures, which affected her ability to swallow, and resulted in her passing.
Bonnie was born on July 28, 1934, in the Moss Community to James and Esther Moore. She was their only child. Early in Bonnie’s life her father owned several businesses. These included a general store, a cotton gin and a saw mill. He also owned several large tractors, leased land and farmed. Because of her father’s success Bonnie was said to have been spoiled rotten. Bonnie could often be seen driving brand-new vehicles around the town of Laurel as a young woman and wearing the latest trends.
On Dec. 23, 1953, Bonnie married Dudley “Dud” Hattaway after less than a month of dating. Bonnie and Dud had two sons, Jimmy and Michael. Michael lived for only a few days and never left the hospital. Bonnie and Dud were married for 63 years when Dud passed away in 2017.
Bonnie and Dud lived in and around Newton, Moss and Laurel. In the fall of 1967, Bonnie, Dud, Jimmy and Bonnie’s parents relocated to Fontainebleau. They lived on a six-acre farm for nearly 25 years. In 1992, Bonnie and Dud, Esther and Jimmy, along with his wife and two boys, moved to Calhan, Colo. Bonnie lived in Colorado for the remainder of her life.
In Bonnie’s lifetime she owned and operated two cafés — one in Laurel and the other in Gautier. Bonnie also worked as a pharmacy assistant for several years. Upon arriving in Colorado, Bonnie worked as a cashier at the Calhan Loaf N Jug and as a hostess at a Colorado Springs Olive Garden. Additionally, Bonnie worked for Professional Home Health Care from 1995-2004 and delivered meals on wheels in eastern El Paso County. Bonnie loved visiting with people who were less fortunate and brightening their days with care and concern.
Bonnie had many interests and loved dogs, birds and horses most of all. Bonnie enjoyed riding horses in her younger days. She also enjoyed boating and fishing. Bonnie considered herself an old, simple, country girl. Although she worked for many years of her life she was first and foremost a homemaker, a role that she was content and happy with. Bonnie’s life revolved around her family. Bonnie loved her boys — Jimmy and his sons Jason and Justin. Bonnie attended almost all of Jason’s and Justin’s sporting events, graduations, birthday gatherings, as well as each of their weddings. Jason and Justin were more like sons to her than grandsons.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and both of her sons.
Surviving Bonnie are grandsons Jason (Michelle) and Justin Hattaway; a sister-in-law; and three great-grandchildren, Torrington, Dixon and Roland. Additionally, Bonnie leaves behind countless cousins and friends. Bonnie always greeted others with a warm and friendly smile and approached her life with a quiet optimism. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at Living Word Community Church in Calhan, Colo.
