Bonnie Jean Parker, 81, of Laurel peacefully passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 with family by her side. She was a twin born to the late Robert T. Weatherford and Bannie Weatherford.
Bonnie Jean grew up in Sumrall and graduated from Sumrall High School. She later moved to Morgan City, La., for a brief time, then settled in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Jean Parker; her husband Robert W. Parker; her parents Robert T. Weatherford and Bannie Weatherford; and her brother James A. Maxie.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca (Greg) Yarnell of Laurel; her grandchildren Timothy, Aaron, Rachel, Daniel, Lauren, Jonathon and Macala; her twin brother Robert Dean (Joyce) Weatherford of Gulfport; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Bonnie worked for Big Yank Garment Factory in Hattiesburg many years ago. She worked for the Laurel School District, later going to work at Walmart in Laurel, where she was employed almost 20 years before she retired.
She was a longtime faithful member of Plainway Baptist Church, where she loved to worship her Lord Jesus in the choir. Her infectious smile and laugh will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by all.
The family thanks Canon Hospice of Gulfport for all of its loving care.
A graveside service for the family will be Wednesday at Lott Cemetery on North Slade Road in Sumrall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name made to Plainway Baptist Church 1133 Highway 15 N, Laurel, MS 39440.
