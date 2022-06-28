Bonnie Jean Williams Ford

Bonnie Jean “Bobbie” Williams Ford was born Aug. 31, 1921, in Jasper County. She was the third of four children born to Albert and Lonie Williams.
She passed into Heaven to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on June 24, 2022.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Albert Ford; parents Albert and Lonie Williams; sister Edna Mae Williams Bynum; brother Dossie Williams; and great-grandson Mason Ford.
There are three sons, Alton Ford (Deborah), Arthur Ford (Donna) and Artis Ford (Karen); six grandchildren, Nathan Ford, Zachary Ford, Courtney Ford Baldwin (Kyle), Leah Ford Groveman (Israel), Steve Ford (Dawn) and Robert Ford (Jessie); 11 great-grandchildren, Quinn Groveman, Cora Groveman, Dakota Groveman, Mason Ford (deceased), Landon Ford, Dawson Ford, Anderson Ford, Isabella Ford, Katie Ford, James Ford and John Arthur Ford.
Few people know that she didn’t have a name for the first few years of her life. The reason for this is unknown. Her birth certificate reads “Baby Williams.” She was called “Baby,” but that eventually became “Bobbie.” She made it to first grade at Oak Grove School without an actual name. Her first-grade teacher is credited with naming her “Bonnie Jean” after the song “My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean.” Bobbie was a fast runner. Her mother made her a pair of running shorts for the foot races at Oak Grove School. She was so fast she got to the finish line in time to turn around and watch the others cross. Bobbie loved to spend time outdoors. She and her mother would sometimes fight over the milk bucket to see who would milk the cow. In later years, she would often remark about the beauty of the clouds in the sky.
The house where she was born burned when she was 2 years old, but she could remember the event. She recalls seeing her father sitting down leaning back on her mother, his face was red from the exertion of running into the house to save items from the fire. The second house they built is still standing and in use today, thanks to cousin Ricky Ruffin. Bobbie said she cried because her rocking chair was lost in the fire.
Bobbie graduated from Oak Grove School and went on to finish high school at Stringer in 1941. It was at Stringer High where she met her future husband Albert Theron Ford. They graduated in the same class, even though Albert was a year older. Albert’s father had kept him out of school so much one year to work on the farm that he had to repeat a grade. Albert claims that Bobbie used to hang out near the water fountain to get a chance to talk to him. The truth was probably the opposite. Albert went to Gilchrist, Ore., to work with the Gilchrist Lumber Company, which had moved there from Laurel. World War II, however, intruded on everyone’s lives. Albert was drafted, but he came home from Oregon and joined the Navy at New Orleans as a volunteer. Albert and Bobbie were married Aug. 31, 1943, during Albert’s 21-day leave that followed his completion of boot camp in Chicago.The joke was that Bobbie wanted to get married at the beginning of his leave so they would have more time together. Albert apparently put the wedding day off about half way of his leave. They were married in a pastor’s front parlor in Laurel.
Albert left for the war and it would be two years before they saw each other again. Bobbie said she felt she and Albert could overcome anything, if Albert could just get through the war. Albert saw plenty of action. He piloted a landing craft during made eight invasions. After the war, Albert and Bobbie settled down in a three-room farm house on his father’s land in Smith County. It was there the oldest son, Alton, was born April 24, 1946. Bobbie followed Albert through a series of moves in their lives for the next 30 years. The family moved 13 more times by the time they returned to Mississippi in 1976. Albert, Bobbie and Alton returned to Gilchrist, Ore., for a short period. Son No. 2, Arthur James Ford, was born after their return on Oct. 5, 1949. The family lived at that point in the “tin top house” at the foot of the hill on her parents’ land. Albert served for a short period during the Korean War. He went to college through the “G.I. Bill” at Jones Junior College and Mississippi State University. Albert earned a teaching degree in agriculture. Son No. 3, Artis Theron Ford, was born in Poplarville on March 20, 1957. Albert was teaching at Savannah High School at the time. The family started its Sunshine State sojourn when it left Stringer for Bunnell, Fla., in 1962. They eventually lived in Bradenton and South Bay. Albert retired from school teaching in 1976 and they returned to Mississippi. Fishing was the family’s main sport in Florida. Albert loved to fish. Bobbie, however, caught the biggest fish in the family, a 10 ½-pound bass. Albert may have never forgiven her for that.
Bobbie taught the 4- and 5-year-olds’ Sunday school class for more than 45 years. Many of her students loved her so they hated to leave her class to move to the next age group. Bobbie enjoyed music. She loved singing hymns and knew the words by heart. She also liked popular artists like Johnny Cash, Englebert Humperdink, Roger Miller and Nat King Cole. A strong Christian, her prayers often sounded like she was talking to someone she knew very well. Bobbie had a servant’s heart, always seeking to meet the physical and spiritual needs of others. She served the Lord by serving others, where ever she was placed. Bobbie and Albert joined New Home Baptist Church in 1977. Bobbie told Arthur she read Psalm 23 everyday. In her last days, she could still recite Psalm 23 in spite of her dementia.
Bobbie loved the outdoors. She would feed the deer and the turkeys in the yard around the house. She became interested in a hawk living nearby. Bobbie eventually taught the hawk to swoop down and take meat scraps from her hand! The hawk knew Bobbie and he would start calling to her whenever she came outside. Bobbie said later, “That hawk and I became friends."
Bobbie and Albert celebrated 64 years together until Albert passed away on Easter Sunday 2008 at the age of 87. Bobbie lived for next five years alone before moving into Summerland Manor in Bay Springs in November 2013. Bobbie turned 100 on Aug. 31, 2021! Though her memory had dimmed, she was still known for her positive attitude and friendliness. She often wanted to know how many children Summerland residents and staff members had. Bobbie never felt sorry for herself. She preferred to count her blessings and live each day as it came. She was always moving forward. Bobbie loved unconditionally and freely. If you let her, she would love you. When visitors would leave her, she would say to tell your family or a certain person “a sweet hello.” “Be nice now” and “walk straight” were two of her pieces of wisdom she would live with departing visitors.
The family thanks the staff and residents of Summerland Manor for the loving way they cared for Bobbie for more than 8 ½ years. The family also thanks the around-the-clock caregivers who attended Bobbie in her last three months. They also thank the medical professionals who treated her with respect and caring, including SouthernCare Hospice.
Services celebrating her life will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, at New Home Baptist Church in Smith County, with interment to follow in the Edon Baptist Cemetery at Stringer. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs, which is in charge of arrangements.
