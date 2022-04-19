Bonnie Joyce Keller, 74, of Laurel passed from this life on April 17, 2022.
Bonnie was born March 25,, 1948, to parents Edward and Lounette Butler in Jones County. She retired from Jones County school system as an elementary school teacher.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ed and Lounette Butler; son David Wigley; and brother Danny Butler.
She is survived by Stephen and Theressa Wigley, Mark and Christa Butler, and Evelyn Butler; her grandchildren Jessica Perritt, Allison Cooley (Eric) and Emma Wigley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at Memorial Gardens on Highway 184 in Laurel at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
