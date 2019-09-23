Bonnie L Odom, 91, of Ellisville died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Nov. 12, 1927 in Covington County.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mack Brown Cemetery. Dr. Frankie Clark will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Odom was a member of Ellisville First Baptist Church and was a faithful member of her Sunday school class until her health failed. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hulon and Mary Harvey; husband William Seaborn Odom Sr.; and brother Willie Harvey.
Survivors include her daughter Sandra Shows; son William “Bill” Odom (Vicki); sister Eleanor Hill; granddaughters Angela Odom and Natalie Welch (Brent); grandson Eric Shows; great-grandson Luke Welch; sisters-in-law Louise Strickland and Donnie Geddie (Roger); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Barnard Shows, Ricky Shows, Ryan Shows, Bob Herrington, Harold Geddie and Jonathan Strickler.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.