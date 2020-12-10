Bonnie Robinson Ratcliff of Laurel died Dec. 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 21, 1932 to Claude and Gertrude Robinson.
She retired after a long career in nursing. In her later years, she loved working in the yard, watching her grandsons play sports, and spending time with her great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Gene, Bobby and Ray Robinson; sister Iris Holloway and husband Howard Ratcliff.
She is survived by her brother Ronnie Robinson (Barbara); her son Bill Caldwell (Ann); grandsons Ryan Caldwell and Tyler (Mary Beth) Caldwell; and great-grandsons Anderson, Alex, Cooper and Mason.
A graveside memorial service will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel on Friday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Mark Anderson of First United Methodist Church Laurel. Pallbearers will be Ryan Caldwell, Tyler Caldwell, Mike Robinson, Jody Lowe, Wayne Black and Larry Robinson.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.