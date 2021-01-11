Bonnie Smith Boler passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1932, to Lonnie and Sally Smith in the Springhill Community.
Bonnie was a longtime member of West Laurel Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading and cross-stitch. She loved to cook and visit with family and neighbors.
A private graveside service will be Wednesday with Brother Steve Jackson officiating.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jessie Wayne Boler Sr., and seven brothers and sisters. Bonnie is survived by her four children, Peggy Daniels, Wayne Boler (Pam), Doug Boler (Amanda) and Mary Watson (Charles). She is also survived by five grandchildren, Amy Featherman (Jerry), Jaime Boler, Jessica Williams, Jeff Boler and Meg Moore (David); five great-grandchildren; and brothers Robert Smith (Betty) and Harold Smith (Diane).
The family thanks her many friends and her church family that prayed for her and with her during her illness.
