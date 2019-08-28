Bonnie Troutman

Bonnie “Jeanelle” Troutman, 79, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019 in her home in Sandersville.
Visitation will be Aug. 29at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel from 5-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Audubon Drive in Laurel at 10 a.m.
Jeanelle was born June 13, 1940 in Laurel to Theodore and Virgie Johnston. She was the youngest of 13 children and grew up in Jasper County. She was known as a local artist who had several showings of her work at the Laurel YWCA. She also won numerous awards at the South Mississippi State Fair, which included several “Best in Show” awards. She was a featured writer for the Laurel Leader-Call in the 1980s. She was a novelist who wrote several novels, short stories, and poems.
She married Larry Troutman on Aug. 31, 1974 in Laurel. They lovingly raised four children, Thomas “Tommy” Warren, Kathie Edwards, Suzanne Carey and Joey Troutman in the old Doctor Copeland home in Sandersville.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she served in many capacities. In her later years she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew her will always remember her as the epitome of the classic Southern lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her 11 brothers and sisters. Her memory will be cherished by her sole surviving sister, Mary Faye Briere-Johnston.
She is survived by her husband Larry Troutman; her four children, Thomas “Tommy” Warren (Cindy Warren), Kathie Edwards (Jesse Edwards), Suzanne Carey (Neil Carey) and Joey Troutman (Daisy Troutman). She will be missed dearly by her 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
