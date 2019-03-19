Bonnie Victoria Field, born April 30, 1968 in Florida, passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 50.
She was a licensed practical nurse.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Ruth McCown and Buck Holden; father Raymond E. Tew; stepfather Rex Byrd; and brothers Michael Tew and Robert Tew. She was also preceded in death by her parents-in-law Charles and Billie Ruth Field.
Survivors include her mother Suzanna Tew Byrd; husband of 30 years Jeffrey Field; two sons, Zachary Field and Gabriel Field (Kim), all of Laurel; brother Monty Tew (Darlene) of Kosciusko; sister Rebecca Allred (Mark) of Laurel; grandchildren Shaun Field and Luke Field; nieces and nephew Mallory, Charli and Robby; and brothers-in-law Mark Field, Steven Field and Alan Field.
Graveside services will be held at Myrick Cemetery on Thursday, March 21, at 2 p.m. Monty Tew and Rev. Chris Hodge will officiate.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
