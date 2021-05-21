Brandon Cole Hogg of Laurel (formerly of Baton Rouge) joined his infant son and infant daughter and beloved grandparents in heaven on May 19, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Brandon was born in Baton Rouge on Aug. 15, 1984, and graduated from El Dorado High School and Southern Arkansas University with a marketing degree and was a member of the SAU Golf Team. He loved working in marketing and retail and was most recently employed by Swedish Match as a territory regional sales manager.
Brandon was a devoted husband and family man married to Sarah Houldridge Hogg with three loving children, Brendan, 7, Zachary, 5, and Norah, 2. He loved to cook and was a gaming enthusiast. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many friends and acquaintances.
Brandon is survived by his wife and three children; his mother Susan Davis Hogg and his father George Hogg, both of Houston, and their children Hayley Hogg of Whitefish, Mont., and Brittany Hogg Roycroft and his niece Charlie Roycroft, both of Denham Springs, La.; his aunt and uncle Cassie Davis Crochet and David Crochet of Baton Rouge; and many loving cousins.
He is also survived by his father-in-law Dwayne Houldridge; his mother-in-law Donna Watkins and her husband Larry Watkins; his brothers-in-law Brett Cottrell and Wesley Houldridge and his wife Regina Houldridge and Shea Hays and his wife Crystal Hays, all of El Dorado, Ark.
The funeral service will be Monday at Shady Grove Baptist Church (4514 Highway 15 North in Laurel) at 11 a.m., with visitation at the church at 10 a.m.
The interment service will be graveside on Tuesday at Three Creeks Baptist Church (8772 Haynesville Highway, Junction City, Ark.) at 1 p.m.
