Brantlee Ryan Craun

Brantlee “Blondee” Ryan Craun passed away on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. “Blondee” was 9 years old. He loved fishing with his daddy, singing with his mama and playing with his brothers and sister. He fought a long, hard battle with cancer and, although it may have won, his family finds comfort in knowing he’s healed now and walks alongside Jesus.
“Blondee” is survived by his mama Dolly Lynchard; his daddy Jimmy Edwards; his two brothers, Aden and Tatum; his sister Jaylee; his maternal grandparents James and Bettye Lynchard; his paternal grandparents JR and Kim Edwards; and so many aunts, uncles and cousins who love him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather James Lynchard Jr.; and great-grandfather Dewey Greer.
“Have fun fishing in the clouds, baby!”
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Fairfield Baptist Church in Moselle. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the church and the burial will follow in the church cemetery. Brother Brad Brownlee will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Edwards, James Edwards, Hunter Shoemake, Seth Greer, Josh Denham and Aden Craun.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
