Brenda H. Welborn, 70, of Laurel died Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Friday, July 2, 1948 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will at 11 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Brother Kevin Williamson will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her father K.D. Prine and mother Margaret Prine.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years Jerdon Welborn; sons Kevin Jay (Ellen) and Jay Welborn (Darla); daughter Crystal Giles (William); grandchildren Zachary Jay and Jace Welborn and Annabelle Giles.
Pallbearers will be Jace Welborn, Zachary Jay, Larry Welborn Jr., Johnny Wright, Hugh Bergin and Randy Windham.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.coloniallaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.