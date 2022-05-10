Brenda Joyce Mosley of Laurel passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home. She was born on June 23, 1945, in Meridian, but was raised in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents R.H. Pearson and Estelle Whigham; and her grandparents Benjamin and Virtuous Shoultz.
Survivors include her husband William “Bill” Mosley; her son James Michael Weems II (Laura); grandson William Weems; granddaughters Estelle Weems, Elizabeth Weems and Cora Weems; daughter Melissa Tolbert; and grandsons Cole Tolbert and Clay Tolbert.
Services for Mrs. Mosley will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, May 11. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. and will last until the service time at 11 a.m. Her final resting place will be at Memorial Gardens in Laurel. Rev. Dr. Daniel Hathorne will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the West Jones Junior Beta Club.
