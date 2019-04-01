Our sweet Mother, Brenda Joyce Smith Hamrick, went to Heaven at 9:07 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she made this peaceful transition. Though saddened, we rejoice in knowing her journey of pain and blindness, is replaced with an eternal life of joy and peace in the presence of her Lord, whom she served faithfully.
Mama was born Sept. 7, 1940 in Stonewall, the only daughter of Odell Smith and Hazel Irene Miller Smith.
She is survived by her son Tony Hamrick and daughter Debra Hamrick, both of Laurel; and her only grandchild Spencer McCoy of Ocean Springs; her brother Ennis Smith of Stonewall; and her “granddog” Luigi.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Sherwood Hamrick; parents Odell Smith and Hazel Miller Smith Boykin; stepfather David Edward Boykin; and brothers Odell Smith Jr. and David Ronald Boykin.
Graveside services will be at Pachuta Cemetery in Pachuta on Tuesday at 10 am. Rev. Kenny McMinn and Rev. David Hagan will officiate. Pallbearers will be her nephews Chuck Hamrick, Carey Hamrick, Michael Hamrick, Deanie Hamrick, Stevie Hamrick and John Cangemi. Honorary Pallbearers are Scott Boykin, Danny Cangemi, Billy Hamrick and David Dew.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the AFB (American Foundation for the Blind) or your favorite charity.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.