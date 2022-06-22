Brenda Kay Broadhead Ward, 71, of the Myrick Community passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 surrounded by family in her home ending her long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Laurel on Feb. 16, 1951, to A.J. and Lucille Broadhead. She attended Myrick, Northeast Jones High School, Jones College and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned Master’s degrees in elementary education and special education. She began her teaching career at Myrick Elementary School, where she also coached basketball. In March 1979, she married, and in August 1980, she gave birth to her first child. She continued her teaching career in Jakarta, Indonesia, and later Aberdeen, Scotland, after moving there with her husband and child in 1981.
She returned to the United States in 1986 and, once again, resumed teaching and gave birth to her second child in September of that year. She taught at Sandersville Elementary for a year before being able to return to Myrick Elementary School, this time in her favorite teaching role as a kindergarten teacher. She left the Jones County School System after the consolidation of the East Jones elementary schools and went to work at Ellisville State School. She worked on campus for several years and then became the director of the off-site MIID Industries campus in Laurel, where she worked until her retirement following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
In her younger years, she became a member of First Baptist Church Myrick and remained an active member until she could no longer do so. She loved her church family dearly and served enthusiastically in many roles there.
Brenda will be remembered as someone who never wavered in her beliefs. She believed strongly in family, education, training, and, most importantly, the necessity of a relationship with Jesus Christ. She shared those beliefs daily through the lessons she taught, the conversations she had and the example she lived.
She loved fun and never missed an opportunity to try something new.
She was preceded in death by her parents A.J. and Lucille Broadhead; her sister Linda Drennan; brother Jimmy Broadhead; and grandson Joseph Ward Howard.
She is survived by her husband Donnie Ward; her daughter D.D. Howard (Josh); her son Trevor Ward; grandsons Donnie Howard, Jethro Howard, Maverick Ward, Michael Ward-Calzada; granddaughter Maddie Ward; sisters Sue Ross, Judy McIntosh and Gail Landrum (Darrell); nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and longtime caregiver Kendra Mayer.
The family extends a special thanks to Enhabit staff for their expert care.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Saturday, June 25, 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Myrick with an additional time for visitation beginning at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Myrick Cemetery. Dr. Rory Dill and Brother Jackie Spell will officiate.
Pallbearers will include Neil Drennan, Donnie Howard, Josh Howard, C.J. Landrum, Michael Landrum and Dee McIntosh. Honorary pallbearers will be Jethro Howard and Maverick Ward.
Donnie, the few times I met Brenda, I found an extremely intelligent woman who enjoyed traveling with you. Our deepest sympathies to you and your families on the loss of wife and mother.
