Brenda Ladner Carlisle-Guinn died unexpectedly on June 30, 2022, at the young age of 49 on her way to work. Brenda was born in Hattiesburg on March 16, 1973. She attended Lumberton High School and later started her career with Puckett Lab, now known as HubCare Pathology.
Brenda married Tony Guinn on June 5, 2012, and we welcomed him into our family with open arms. They both cherished Haley and Olivia more than life itself, but no love could compare to that of her two grandchildren Hayes and Hensley. Brenda was a wonderful mother to her two girls and overjoyed to be a “Granna” to her two grandchildren. She was dedicated to her family and took charge of every get together ever had.
Brenda is survived by her mother Pearl Ladner; her husband Thomas Guinn; her daughters Haley (Trey) and Olivia Carlisle; her grandchildren Hayes and Hensley; her brother Lane Ladner (Brandy); and extended family and friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her previous husband Thomas Henry Carlisle; father Braxton Ladner of Lumberton; sister Barbara Tavai of Ellisville; grandparents Ottis and Merle Ladner of Lumberton, Luther Hatten of Hattiesburg and Myrtle Keith of Purvis.
Pallbearers will be JT Smith, Charlie Smith, Jeremy Zuzak, Justin Zuzak, Nathan Tavai and Brandon Tavai.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 3, from noon until 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home with the service to at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Bowery Cemetery in Ellisville. Pastor Kenny McMinn will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook go to ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.